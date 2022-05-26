NFTs May Be Down, But What About Physical Art? Hedonova Is Betting Big On Basquiat

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contemporary art, beyond the simple classification of having been produced after the middle of the 20th century, is particularly hard to define. However, a common thread of experimentation and rejection of old forms runs throughout. Artists of the last 60 years have pushed the bounds of expression in ways that defied what many thought possible.

This sensibility has attracted a swath of hungry collectors, making contemporary art a hot commodity. Fine art has long been considered a great investment for those looking to diversify a portfolio as it is largely uncorrelated with more traditional asset classes, but can be very difficult to break into. As stocks like Apple Inc APPL and Tesla Inc TSLA tumble – down 22.2% and 47.64% YTD respectively – the art market has stayed strong.

A market currently continuing to set records, contemporary art is at the center of positive growth. Over the last 25 years, contemporary art has outperformed the rest of the art market by close to 50%.

One of the most sought-after artists of the last 40 years is Jean-Michel Basquait. The enigmatic graffiti artist turned international superstar produced over 1,500 paintings in eight years. Basquait attracts fans, not just for the immense talent and genius on display throughout his work but also for his dramatic rise from homeless teen in lower Manhattan to international icon.

Able to read and write at the age of 4, Basquait’s promise was felt early. He was fluent in three languages by 11. Perhaps because of his genius, he had trouble at home and at school, dropping out and running away to New York City twice. The second time he stayed, living on friends’ couches and soon making a name for himself as a graffiti artist. Going by the name SAMO, people began to take notice of his bold and visceral style.

Basquait rocketed to fame soon after, his genius undeniable. He worked tirelessly to create many masterpieces in the following years until his tragic death at the age of 27.

Although he was one of the few artists to enjoy popular fame and financial success within his lifetime, in the 35 years since his death he has become one of the two most-coveted American artists in the world. Collectors are outbidding each other at a record pace.

His works continue to fetch eye-popping prices at auction, their prices ballooning in recent years. The 1982 “Untitled,” a 16-foot-wide canvas, sold for $4.2 million in 2004. This month, it sold for $85 million. And Basquait held the title for the highest ever paid for an American work at $110.5 million until just recently when a collector bid $195 million for a work by his friend and mentor Andy Warhol.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Mike Von on Unsplash