Cudos Invites Terra Blockchain Developers To Build dApps On Its Platform

The collapse of the Luna and UST, cryptocurrencies linked to the Terra blockchain, has sent shockwaves in the crypto-verse and the developer community. Terra was home to many innovative decentralised applications, envisioned and realised by their talented developers.

With the unfortunate turn of events recently, these developers and their promising projects are stuck in limbo. They are now looking to migrate to a blockchain that shares their long term vision to deploy their dApps. The decentralised cloud computing platform, Cudos, is offering support and long-term stability to the developers and the community looking to start afresh.

The Cudos team offered sympathy and tweeted its support inviting Terra developers, and showing them hope during this challenging period.

From the onset, Cudos is a community-driven, developer-centric project. 22,000 developers expressing interest in the first phase of its incentivised testnet, Project Artemis, in Q4 2021 is a testament to the developer community's trust in its decentralised vision. These developers continue contributing to the network as they march towards its mainnet launch in June. The launch will pave the path to its blockchain becoming limitless, empowering the developers to create innovative apps to power Web3.

Why is Cudos inviting Terra builders?

Part of the Cosmos ecosystem

Developers enthused with the Terra blockchain because of the Cosmos ecosystem's features have the chance to fulfil their vision with the Cudos blockchain as the bedrock infrastructure remains the same.

Cudos is a compatible fit for Terra builders familiar with the Cosmos ecosystem as both are built on the Cosmos SDK. Interoperability is at the heart of its blockchain, enabling integration with many solutions that employ the Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol and its Gravity Bridge integration.

Seamless integration

Developers that were part of the Terra blockchain can smoothly transition to Cudos. Given their familiarity with the Cosmos ecosystem’s documentation, Rust/CosmWasm smart contracts, language modules, and tools, it's easy to switch over.

The dApps will simply migrate to Cudos with zero change to their smart contracts, and developers will continue their same access to the Cosmos ecosystem.

What makes the Cudos blockchain unique?

Scale dApps with Compute: Developers fresh from the Terra blockchain crisis are looking for stability and longevity in the new blockchain they would migrate to. A project like Cudos could be their new home as its decentralised, scalable cloud computing offering has a real-world utility. As the demand for computing resources keeps increasing yearly, Cudos and its strategic partnerships have a solid, long-term vision of powering the metaverse and Web3.

The ultimate goal of the Cudos blockchain is to converge with its compute platform. This convergence will lay the foundations for cost-effective and sustainable computing. As a result, developers would benefit from dApps scalability, relying on the computing capabilities of the Cudos decentralised network.

NFT support: Cudos became the first network to run NFTs on Cosmos natively. This feature is significant to the developers working on NFT dApps as they benefit from accelerated development and cheaper transactions.

Tools to innovate: Developers can also benefit from the Cudos Blast toolset, which Cudos’ dev team has built to facilitate development within Cudos and beyond its ecosystem.

Cudos would be allocating resources to migrate the Terra projects seamlessly and welcome talented developers to its platform. In addition, it is formulating grants for supporting the Terra builders during this tumultuous period.

Terra developers seeking assistance are encouraged to contact Cudos via Discord messaging, blockchainjeff#0708 and Cudo_Ollie#1207.

