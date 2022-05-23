An Ethereum Wallet For Gamers? Here's What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading slightly lower Monday. The stock initially surged in pre-market trading following a cryptocurrency wallet announcement, but it pulled back at the open and turned negative during Monday's regular trading session.

On Monday morning, GameStop announced the launch of its new digital asset wallet, which will allow gamers to store, send, receive and use crypto and NFTs across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers.

Related Link: GameStop Launches Wallet For Cryptocurrencies, NFTs

The GameStop Wallet is a self-custodial Ethereum ETH/USD wallet. A wallet extension is available for download on Alphabet Inc's GOOG Chrome Web Store.

GameStop said the wallet extension will also enable transactions on the company's NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in GameStop's fiscal second quarter.

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 0.78% at $94.90 at press time.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.