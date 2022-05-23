Become A Cudos Ambassador, Earn Up To $2,000 A Month

We are progressing towards our mainnet launch in June and are overwhelmed with the support we have been receiving from the community since our incentivised private testnet, Project Artemis.

Our engaged, close-knit community shows that Cudos is considered a promising and reliable ecosystem in the blockchain space. Therefore, it is now time to take our association to the next level - we would like to invite you to be our ambassador!

Ever since we announced our ambassador program across our social pages, we have received many applications from our community members worldwide. Of course, we aren’t surprised as there are many perks to being an ambassador - you interact and work closely with our team, connect with like-minded crypto enthusiasts in the community, become the voice of our project, and be part of our growing tribe. But that’s not all; you can earn incentives of up to $2,000 for being a Cudos ranger.

About the Cudos Ambassador program

At Cudos, it is all about the community. And our community members are our messengers in taking our technology, brand, and global communities to a whole new level.

We welcome you to be a crucial part of our journey and become a key contributor to the Cudos ecosystem. Be the empowered voice of the Cudos community, a Cudos Ranger!

Rewards and Benefits

As a Cudos Ranger, you’ll be entitled to various benefits, rewards, access to exclusive Ranger channels and more!

Earn up to $2000 in Cudos monthly while contributing to the growth and strength of the community.

Rewards are based on the quantity and quality of your work.

*Please note: Price and trading-related content is not eligible for rewards.*

Ranger Types

The Cudos ranger has to be passionate about blockchain and the Cudos project. You believe in our decentralised vision of building the future of Web3. Your role would be to amplify news, events, and announcements the network releases for the community.

Depending on your area of interest and inclination, you could choose to join any one of our programs:

Developer Ranger: Supports and cultivates the developer community

Security Ranger: Seeks out fraudulent profiles and websites and reports them to the community and channel admins. Your job is to keep our community safe!

Social Ranger: If social media is your strength, join us to support Cudos social channels, host, and moderate external and internal communities.

Creative Ranger: Creates graphics/memes/videos/blogs to educate the masses and boost the Cudos brand profile.

Omni Ranger: A ranger who consistently demonstrates all the ranger types' abilities for six months. ($500 bonus for Omni Rangers)

Join us

If you are passionate about blockchain and decentralisation, we need your help to build the foundation of Web3. Join us to advance our vision for building a decentralised, sustainable, and connected world.

Become a Cudos ambassador and start earning rewards!

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

