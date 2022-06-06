This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since June 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.

The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2017 to present:

Tesla is up from $71.46 to $720.17 for a return of 907.79%

Disney is up from $105.62 to $109.87 for a return of 4.02%

Apple is up from $37.24 to $148.29 for a return of 298.21%

Microsoft is up from $70.32 to $273.00 for a return of 288.23%

Ford is up from $11.13 to $13.58 for a return of 21.97%

Amazon is up from $48.92 to $126.98 for a return of 159.58%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $0.78 to $209.11 for a return of 26,708.97%