Coinbase Plans To Slow Hiring Amid Crypto Market Downturn

Major crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN plans to slow hiring in the wake of rapidly declining cryptocurrency prices.

What Happened: In an announcement on Tuesday, Coinbase said it would be reprioritizing its hiring needs after the current market downturn.

“We’ve made an important decision to ensure we’re being rigorous in our resource prioritization so we can emerge from this down cycle even stronger than we are today,” said COO Emilie Choi.

“Given current market conditions, we feel it’s prudent to slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals.”

The crypto exchange maintained that it has a strong balance sheet and is still in “a strong position” to face a bear market.

Cryptocurrencies saw a massive selloff after Terra’s LUNA/USD algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) lost its peg. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell as low as $26,360 and Ethereum ETH/USD briefly traded at $1,748 last week.

Popular large-cap altcoins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX) also felt the effects of the cascading liquidations across the market.

BTC and ETH have since reclaimed support above $30,000 and $2,000 respectively, as per data from Benzinga Pro. At press time, BTC was trading at $30,500 and ETH was trading at $2,043.

