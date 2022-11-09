Why Baby Dogecoin Is Getting Hammered Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is trading sharply lower some by 15.6% at $0.000000001017 Wednesday evening. Shares of several popular altcoins are trading lower during Wednesday's session following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is scrapping the FTX acquisition.
What Happened?
Our Benzinga team on Wednesday reported that, after less than a day of assessing the company, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly “very unlikely” to proceed with its proposed acquisition of struggling rival FTX.
Due diligence was a condition of Binance's non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition, which was made public on Tuesday as FTX's financial situation appeared to be spiraling out of hand.
After evaluating FTX's internal data and loan agreements for around half a day, Binance has decided strongly not to complete the deal, Coindesk reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.
According to data from Benzinga Pro:
Bitcoin is trading lower by 15.54% to $15,664.30
Ethereum is trading lower by 18.43% to $1,085.14
