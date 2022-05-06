QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Getting Hammered Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bitfarms Ltd BITF, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading lower again Friday morning amid overall market weakness and a pullback in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 2.58% lower Friday morning at around $35,500.

Ethereum is trading 3.70% lower Friday morning at around $2,650.

Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions.

Bitfarms is trading lower by 4.75% at $2.70 per share.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading lower by 8.18% at $104.90 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 6.77% at $11.00 per share.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyPenny StocksSmall CapMarketsMoversTrading Ideas