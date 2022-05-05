Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Zilliqa ZIL/USD increased by 22.01% to $0.09. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.71 billion, a 210.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,273,250,794.00. Circulating Supply: 14,280,820,324.53 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 2.34% to $2.11 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $26.08 million, a 90.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,176,683,977.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

