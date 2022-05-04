QQQ
Another 40,000 Dogecoin Holders Exit At $0.12

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 5:56 AM | 1 min read

More Dogecoin DOGE/USD holders appear to have abandoned ship as the meme-based cryptocurrency fell to $0.12.

What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, the majority of on-chain signals painted a bearish picture for DOGE.

Net network growth, a momentum signal that indicates the true growth of a token’s underlying network, was down 0.16% over the week.

Data also showed that 40,000 DOGE holders had exited their positions.

 

The number of people still making money on their DOGE investments was around 56% of the meme coins holders. This figure was down 8.46% over the last seven days.

See Also: IS DOGECOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Last month, DOGE saw a significant single-day rally after news that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk had acquired Twitter Inc TWTR. The coin’s price action has since been muted and was trading at $0.12 late on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer noted that DOGE has been trading in a sleepy sideways pattern within a 1-cent range consolidation. The meme coin’s immediate resistance levels are above $0.135 and $0.146 while it can expect to find support at the $0.10 mark.

Posted In: dogecoinElon MuskCryptocurrencyNewsShort IdeasMarketsTrading Ideas