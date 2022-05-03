QQQ
What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $358.60. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. 

According to analyst consensus estimates, MicroStrategy is expected to report EPS of $1.50 on revenue of $127.22 million. 

MicroStrategy last quarter reported an EPS loss of $8.41, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of EPS of $1.49. MicroStrategy last quarter reported revenue of $134.51 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $133.20 million.

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy has a 52-week high of $891.38 and a 52-week low of $307.19.

