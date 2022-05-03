What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading flat at $89.66. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, AMD is expected to report first-quarter EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $5.52 billion.

"We see revenues for the quarter being driven by strength across the board in key product areas and in higher server and client revenue offset by supply constraints," Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann said ahead of the earnings… Read More

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.