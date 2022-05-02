What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.17% at $2,381.75. The move appears to be on continued weakness after the company last week reported first-quarter earnings results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Amazon reported quarterly sales of $116.40 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $116.30 billion. The e-commerce giant reported a quarterly net loss of $7.56 per share, which included a non-operating expense from Amazon's investment in Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN... Read More

Amazon also sees second-quarter sales as low as $116 billion or as high as $121 billion, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $125.55 billion.

See Also: 2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Eric Basmajian

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,367.50.