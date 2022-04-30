QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Shiba Inu Burn Portal Destroys 20 Billion SHIB In Less Than Week After Launch

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 30, 2022 4:35 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Two top Ethereum whales bought nearly 200 billion SHIB
  • One transaction was a purchase of 143 billion SHIB, over $3 million worth

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD launched its Burn Portal on April 23. Since that day, close to 20 billion SHIB worth over $455,000 has been destroyed. Those were added to the burn pool via 1555 transactions. 

Through the Burn portal, 1203 users have contributed, with each transaction averaging 12.8 million SHIB destroyed.

According to the report, the burn portal will reward SHIB burners with Ryoshi's Vision. 

By burning SHIB tokens, users permanently remove them from the circulating supply by transferring them to a burn address. 

Whales continue to accumulate SHIB, in recent transactions, two top Ethereum whales bought nearly 200 billion SHIB.

According to WhaleStats, the first SHIB purchase transaction was that of Ethereum whale "Bombur," who bought over 50 billion SHIB, worth over $1 million. 

Also Read: Shiba Inu Community to Get Ownership Stake In Fast-Food Joint Welly

Another transaction was done by ETH whale "BlueWhale0073," who bought 143 billion SHIB, over $3 million worth. 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Burn PortalShibShiba InuWhalesCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets