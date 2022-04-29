Goons of Balatroon: The Innovative Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Goons of Balatroon (GOB), a hybrid metaverse, successfully closed $2.46 million in fundraising that Jun Capital and Merit Circle led. It included Vulcan Forged, Bullperks, Unizen, PlayNity, Faculty Group, Skyvision Capital, and Maven Capital. The fundraising also involved Angel investors like CEOs of HUSL and Lovelace World and Charles Read of Rarestone Capital.

The funds from the seed and private sale would help GOB continue the development of its trading card game with other exclusive ventures. GOB aims to build a multipart platform that supports its trading card game and an entire franchise of NFT gaming experiences. It plans to include expansion card sets, immersive gameplay, unique customization, the inclusion of NFT lands, and ecosystem mechanics for landowners.

GOB's team consists of industry professionals with experience spanning trading card games, NFT games, web, and blockchain development. Having Vulcan Forged as a partner would give GOB access to new opportunities and the innovative ecosystem owned by Vulcan Forged. GOB is focused on creating a sustainable brand with a viable ecosystem.

With the high cost of entering the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, GOB aims to provide gaming experiences to users in a free play-to-earn model. Gamers from web 2.0 would be able to join its web 3.0 platform without needing a wallet. While holders of GOB's primary NFT have already earned its utility token, they would enjoy access to the NFTs of other partner projects as part of GOB's rewards framework.

GOB: The Metaverse for Trading Card Game

Goons of Balatroon is a metaverse with a 2D/3D hybrid interface. It is a free to play to earn game involving card strategy and land ownership. It is the first virtual world project sponsored by VulcanVerse and Merit Circle. The game infuses the trading card game blueprint with imagination, innovation, and a great sense of humor. Users require a strategy to win in GOB's arena with over 250 NFT cards.

The game is developed with Unity and the Ethereum blockchain. It allows players to own and control in-game NFTs required for game functions. These NFTs give players access to future rewards and can be traded on secondary NFT marketplaces. These assets include Goon characters, Goon cards, and customization items.

The game economy comprises five modules working together to make the economy sustainable and rewarding. These modules include stakeholders, exchange, base pools, inflow channels, and outflow channels. The stakeholders consist of the community and GOB foundation.

The base pool is filled with tokens used in supporting DeFi mechanisms. It includes a vault, staking reward pool, and game reward pool. Inflow channels result from fee-based transactions that return value to the community, while outflow channels come from the game or staking reward pools and are shared using respective protocols.

$GOB: GOB's Currency

$GOB is the native currency of the GOB universe. It powers the game economy and serves utility purposes. Also, it serves as governance and reward tokens. Players can earn $GOB by playing or renting out their in-game NFTs to other players and sharing their rewards.

Also, players can stake their $GOB in the staking protocol for rewards. The ecosystem has $ETH as the other currency. Players can use both to purchase card packs, customize new cards, buy in-game purchase add-ons, and participate in other game activities. However, using $GOB for these transactions would attract discounts.

$GOB was created using the Ethereum blockchain with Immutable X as the layer-2 blockchain. Using Immutable X helps GOB make a seamless gaming experience as it would support zero gas fees, instant trades, and scalability.

Goons of Balatroon is building a trading card game on the blockchain with wacky and quirky cards. The engagement and empowerment of users are through digital ownership and economic gains. The original collection of the project can be found on OpenSea.

