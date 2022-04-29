Why Roku Shares Are Rising

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $95.75 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Roku reported an EPS loss of 19 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents. Roku also reported quarterly sales of $734.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $718.31 million by 2.2%. This sales figure represents a 28% increase over sales of $574.18 million in the same period last year.

Roku added some 1.1 million active accounts in the first quarter for 61.3 million in total.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson upgraded Roku from Sell to Neutral.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeffrey Rand maintained Roku with a Buy and lowered the price target from $210 to $150.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Roku with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained Roku with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $125 to $115.

Roku is a leading streaming platform in the United States.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $83.72.