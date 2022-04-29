Why Roku Shares Are Rising

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $95.75 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
Roku reported an EPS loss of 19 cents, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents. Roku also reported quarterly sales of $734.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $718.31 million by 2.2%. This sales figure represents a 28% increase over sales of $574.18 million in the same period last year.
Roku added some 1.1 million active accounts in the first quarter for 61.3 million in total.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson upgraded Roku from Sell to Neutral.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Jeffrey Rand maintained Roku with a Buy and lowered the price target from $210 to $150.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Roku with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained Roku with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $125 to $115.
Roku is a leading streaming platform in the United States.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $83.72.
