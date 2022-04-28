What's Going On With Apple Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading higher despite a drop in U.S. GDP. Strength in stocks is possibly due to better-than-expected quarterly earnings from multiple US companies as well as a rebound following a selloff earlier in the week.

Traders and investors will be watching for Apple’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Thursday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Apple is expected to report EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $93.89 billion

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple is trading higher by 4.55% at $163.69. Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25.