Why Micron Shares Are Rising

Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc. MU, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Qualcomm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $11.16 billion, which beat the $10.6 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.91 per share…Read More

Micron's DRAM and NAND products are tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives and other computing devices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Micron is trading higher by 3.29% at $68.66. Micron has a 52-week high of $98.45 and a 52-week low of $65.67.