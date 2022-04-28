Lido DAO, Synthetix Network Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- STEPN GMT/USD rose 22.31% to $4.02 over the past 24 hours. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.20 billion, a 115.39% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GMT's estimated market cap is $2,416,236,435.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- The Graph GRT/USD rose 12.33% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. The Graph's current trading volume totals $334.43 million, a 119.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GRT's estimated market cap is $2,724,482,034.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- ApeCoin APE/USD increased by 9.23% to $20.64. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.80 billion, which is 49.91% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $APE's estimated market cap is $5,913,829,828.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Lido DAO LDO/USD is up 8.79% at $3.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.75 million, which is 31.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LDO's estimated market cap is $1,068,058,502.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 316,852,521.44 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Convex Finance CVX/USD rose 6.54% to $27.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.77 million, which is 6.38% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,639,086,718.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 60,081,339.01 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD is up 6.16% at $8.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $347.49 million, which is 150.04% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,370,247,093.00. Circulating Supply: 290,853,573.77 Max Supply: Not Available
- Bonded Luna BLUNA/USD is up 4.47% at $91.67. Bonded Luna's current trading volume totals $25.85 million, a 24.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BLUNA's estimated market cap is $7,665,078,708.00. Circulating Supply: 84,436,410.26 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD fell 3.4% to $5.66 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $136.04 million, which is 39.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,250,785,612.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 220,491,851.00 Max Supply: 257,344,008.90
- OKB OKB/USD decreased by 2.57% to $19.13 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 73.62 million, which is 51.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,995,102,019.00. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available
- Frax Share FXS/USD fell 2.49% to $27.08 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $14.45 million, a 34.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,637,191,892.00. Circulating Supply: 60,256,204.42 Max Supply: 98,888,580.79
- Helium HNT/USD fell 2.08% to $16.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.70 million, which is 41.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,629,918,284.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Osmosis OSMO/USD decreased by 1.46% to $4.51 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis's current trading volume totals $41.26 million, a 46.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,610,313,268.00. Circulating Supply: 356,436,972.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Arweave AR/USD declined by 1.06% to $26.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 30.45 million, which is 15.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,355,033,522.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
