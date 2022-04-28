Apexaverse Takes Cardano By Storm With Story-Focused RPG Action, Its Own Metaverse, Token Staking, NFT Marketplace, Launchpad And… Wait There's More?

Image credit: Apexaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Apexaverse is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) role-playing game universe built on top of the Cardano blockchain via the $AXV Apexaverse utility token.

The Apexaverse ecosystem will function as a decentralized virtual reality hub, supporting an online game catalogue with multiple P2E and PvP games based on a community-focused development process.

The centrepiece of the Apexaverse will be a multiplayer story-driven RPG running on the cross-platform Unity engine, which can be played between multiple worlds and realms in browser on PC or via an Android/iOS app. Other key features of the project are staking capabilities for the token, a fully-3D metaverse and a launchpad supporting NFTs.

Cardano is an open-source, decentralized blockchain platform, founded in 2015 and released in 2017. It is the world’s ninth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as of April 2022.

Cardano has already been held in high regard with many decentralized exchanges (DEXs) choosing the blockchain for its efficiency and stability. The number and popularity of DEXs on cardano has been growing steadily after Smart contracts went live with Alonzo upgrade on September 12, 2021.

Growing popularity is great, but, in view of recent Axie’s hack when Ronin Bridge was compromised and left ecosystem and it’s users users without $600 million, it’s important to ask if Cardano’s security is good enough for complex multi-application projects like Apexaverse?

Tim Jones, the Project’s founder, said, “It’s secure. It is the largest to use the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Ouroboros is a permissionless proof-of-stake consensus protocol that privately and randomly chooses stake pool leaders in proportion to their stake – held in Cardano – in order to generate new blocks. This very innovative system offers similar levels of security to the Bitcoin proof-of-work protocol while being more scalable and energy efficient. Arguably, Cardano offers more safety than Ethereum thanks to its deterministic nature.”

Jones added, “As humans, my work in energy sector taught me, we need to not be wasteful in order to conquer the future. Thus, scalability, energy efficiency and being environmentally friendly – of paramount importance. Cardano therefore offers an efficient platform for startup projects based on smart contracts, and can count on a robust architecture that is suitable for DeFi and GameFi projects. Let’s not forget about the importance of the people-element. Our team consists of highly skilled IHOK developers and they are very conversant with the blockchain. And not hiding from the world.”

Game mechanics and tokenomics

The Apexaverse gaming environment will be based around a profile that users can create after signing into the Apexaverse platform using a wallet of their choice. They can then select a character from one of three initial basic classes: Warrior, Archer or Magician. The character will then be linked to the wallet address and used for both the gaming metaverse and marketplace.

Each character possesses specific traits, with warriors boasting the highest strength levels, archers attacking at higher speeds and magicians wielding great magical powers. Players can participate in battles to gain experience that allows them to level up, and can also earn $AXV tokens if victorious. The $AXV token will serve as the medium of exchange within the metaverse, and will be used for the purposes of buying, selling, trading and modifying in-game assets. Players will also be able to use the token to gain access to various areas and quests, and to improve their character’s home.

The maximum possible token supply in the Apexaverse is 10 billion $AXV. Of this, 10% has been allocated for the seed sale, while 6% and 5% will be unlocked respectively in the first two rounds of the private sale. 15% of the tokens will be sent to the ecosystem linearly over a five-year period, with a further 15% assigned for in-game rewards and platform staking. 20% will be used for marketing and partnerships, while 20% will support liquidity and listings on exchanges. Finally, 5% will be set aside for the team and locked for two years, with a further 4% given to advisors. In addition to the advisor and team allocations, the tokens sold in both the seed sale and the two rounds of the private sale will be distributed according to a linear vesting model. Token holders will be able to vote on the course of development of the Apexaverse, having a say in which minigames will be developed first and who will be listed on the launchpad, as well as influencing the future of the massive online P2E 3D RPG world.

The role of NFTs

While the game and metaverse are powered by the $AXV token, NFTs will be an important part of the Apexaverse experience, with players able to pick up collectible non-fungible tokens along the way and either exchange or sell them with other players and crypto enthusiasts. All NFTs and assets will be hosted on the Apexaverse marketplace, and will interact with the metaverse in numerous ways. Assets that can be traded include virtual land, tools and in-game wearables such as clothing and skins, as well as customisations for armour, weapons, characters and items. The $AXV token will provide the means of exchange for the NFTs, allowing gamers to either cash out or trade in for items that are of greater use for in-game progress and development.

Current roadmap and next steps

The roadmap has been published to the end of 2022, with conceptualisation and early development taking place in the first quarter of the year. Q2 will see the first AMA held for the benefit of future players and the release of the smart contract, as well as the seed sale and first round of the private sale. In Q3, the token will be listed on CoinMarketCap and the second round of the private sale will take place. The game is set to be launched on the Casper blockchain testnet in the final quarter of the calendar year. The future of the project moving forward will be chosen with community’s decisive input in a way that doesn’t discriminate against members that prefer one aspect of Apexaverse over others, as whitepaper states, is a core value of the project.

