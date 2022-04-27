QQQ
Why Mastercard Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read

Mastercard Inc MA shares are trading higher by 7.02% at $368.27 in sympathy with Visa after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted financial results.

Visa said second-quarter revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $7.2 billion, which beat the $6.84 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.65 per share... Read More

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $6 trillion in purchase transactions during 2021.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Mastercard has a 52-week high of $401.50 and a 52-week low of $305.60.

