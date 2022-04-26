Will Twitter Add A Dogecoin Tip Jar Anytime Soon?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD jumped after Elon Musk finalized his Twitter TWTR acquisition on Monday. The coin’s price is expected to go even higher, even outperforming Bitcoin at this time on the crypto market. Musk, who has always promoted the coin and made it popular using his tweets, plans to implement it as the newest option to buy Twitter Blue. This will greatly increase the coin’s usage and therefore, value.

Weeks ago, Musk reacted positively to a Twitter user's comment on Dogecoin's potential. Steven Seele's Tweet: 'One of the best things about Musk buying Twitter or starting his own platform is you know there would be a Dogecoin tip jar!' Musk reacted positively to this tweet and sparked interest in the coin's purchases on the market.

Twitter Blue was launched as an option for users who want special features like the ‘undo Tweet’ option, adding bookmarks etc. Musk also proposed that the pricing “should be proportional to affordability & in local currency.” He also raised the question about an option to pay in Doge.

We just need to wait to see the Doge payment option on Twitter.