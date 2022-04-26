QQQ
What's Going On With Nike Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 12:51 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space, including Nike Inc NKE, are trading lower as stocks continue to fall amid concerns over the potential economic impacts of Fed rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Traders also weigh recent earnings reports.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note. 

The 10-year note has risen from a low of 0.5% in 2020 to nearly 3.0% in April. In general, earnings years into the future are worth less today when interest rates rise. A rise in Treasury yields also correlates to a rise in bonds, which has the effect of dissuading cash from flowing into high-growth, high price/earnings stocks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nike is trading lower by 4.21% at $122.61. Nike has a 52-week high of $179.10 and a 52-week low of $116.75.

