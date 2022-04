What's Going On With AMD Shares?

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Concerns over future Fed rate hikes have weighed on growth sectors while economic slowdown concerns have pressured market sentiment.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

See Also: What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD is trading lower by 4.81% at $86.33. AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.