What's Going On With Alphabet Shares?

Shares of large-cap US stocks, including Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG are trading lower amid overall market weakness as Fed rate hike outlook and economic concerns weigh on market sentiment.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alphabet Class A is trading lower by 3.56% at $2,373.75. Alphabet Class A has a 52-week high of $3,030.93 and a 52-week low of $2,193.62.