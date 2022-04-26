What's Going On With Apple Shares?

Shares of technology and software companies, including Apple Inc AAPL, are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Concerns over future Fed rate hikes have weighed on growth sectors while economic slowdown concerns have pressured market sentiment.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple is trading lower by 2.52% at $158.77. Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25.