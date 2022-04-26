Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

The Graph GRT/USD is up 14.33% at $0.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $261.00 million, which is 77.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,754,429,930.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

is up 14.33% at $0.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $261.00 million, which is 77.64% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,754,429,930.00. 6,929,620,630.00 10,000,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 12.85% to $6.29. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $169.13 million, a 81.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,353,068,314.00. Circulating Supply: 219,705,667.63 Max Supply: 255,269,014.99

increased by 12.85% to $6.29. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $169.13 million, a 81.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,353,068,314.00. 219,705,667.63 255,269,014.99 Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 12.0% at $0.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.69 billion, which is 523.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE's estimated market cap is $20,865,044,317.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 12.0% at $0.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $5.69 billion, which is 523.19% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE's estimated market cap is $20,865,044,317.00. 132,670,764,299.89 Not Available Zcash ZEC/USD rose 10.26% to $167.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $250.07 million, which is 4.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,072,207,629.00. Circulating Supply: 12,375,806.42 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

rose 10.26% to $167.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $250.07 million, which is 4.16% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,072,207,629.00. 12,375,806.42 21,000,000.00 Monero XMR/USD rose 8.88% to $261.83 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $247.84 million, a 39.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,727,168,990.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,112,851.12 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 8.88% to $261.83 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $247.84 million, a 39.3% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,727,168,990.00 as of today. 18,112,851.12 Not Available Aave AAVE/USD increased by 8.36% to $175.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $276.40 million, which is 8.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,400,718,780.00. Circulating Supply: 13,684,698.13 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

increased by 8.36% to $175.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $276.40 million, which is 8.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,400,718,780.00. 13,684,698.13 16,000,000.00 Bonded Luna BLUNA/USD increased by 7.75% to $95.12. The trading volume for this coin is currently $51.04 million, which is 55.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BLUNA's estimated market cap is $8,221,071,632.00. Circulating Supply: 85,645,949.78 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD fell 12.25% to $7.92 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $383.32 million, a 182.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,279,984,999.00. Circulating Supply: 288,863,145.77 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 12.25% to $7.92 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $383.32 million, a 182.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,279,984,999.00. 288,863,145.77 Not Available Chain XCN/USD decreased by 3.57% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $74.05 million, a 21.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,599,799,259.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

decreased by 3.57% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $74.05 million, a 21.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,599,799,259.00 as of today. 16,957,724,335.44 68,895,442,185.00 Amp AMP/USD fell 1.37% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Amp's current trading volume totals $18.00 million, a 5.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,040,334,330.00. Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16 Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

