What's Happening With BioNTech SE Shares?

Shares of vaccine companies, including BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX, are trading higher amid COVID-19 concerns due to rising cases in China.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China's capital Beijing and Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict "zero-COVID" policy is ongoing, have drawn global attention.

The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to completely stamp out the pandemic as traders and investors weigh increasing infections in the region.

BioNTech SE develops cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464.00 and a 52-week low of $121.32.