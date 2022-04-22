What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $2,887.20 Friday and lower by 12.12% over the trailing month. The move lower for Amazon is likely in sympathy with the broader market as U.S. indices have also fallen on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

Investors continue to assess upcoming corporate earnings while Tuesday saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Surging Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,671.45.