Draganfly Joins Lufthansa Industry Solutions At Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

Los Angeles, CA. April 21, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company will join Lufthansa Industry Solutions at booth #3800 at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022. The conference is taking place from April 25-28, 2022 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Seatrade Cruise Global brings together visionaries, experts, and cruise industry professionals from more than 100 countries. Hundreds of exhibitors will share the very latest in cruise technology, design, and services.

Draganfly will showcase how its AI Vital Intelligence platform can be used to add another layer of health security for crew members and passengers, terminal buildings, shore excursions as well as deck cleaning protocols. During the event, Paul Mullen, Vice President of Vital Intelligence, will conduct presentations highlighting the Company’s technology and current partnerships.

With voluntary consent, the Company’s Smart Vital system can screen temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation (SpO2) in seconds. The system enhances privacy and always registers anonymous data of the individual being screened.

Draganfly will also highlight how its drone spray services can be used to assist cruise lines with their health mitigation protocols during embarkation, disembarkation, and throughout high-traffic areas on vessels.

According to the 2022 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report from Cruise Lines International Association (“CLIA”), health and safety protocols are helping the industry resume trips around the world. Nearly 100% of CLIA’s oceangoing member lines are projected to be back in service by August 2022.

“We are thrilled to be joining Lufthansa Industry Solutions at Seatrade Cruise Global this year,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “As more cruise lines prepare to resume operations, Draganfly’s AI Vital Intelligence platform and drone spray services can provide another layer of permanent health security. The health insights provided by our Smart Vital system have been a game-changer for a number of established brands including Alabama State University, the Drone Racing League, and the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.”

“Seatrade Cruise Global allows us to showcase high-quality solutions that are capable of advancing the growth, profitability and customer service of our clients,” said Klaus Vollmer, Vice President of Americas at Lufthansa Industry Solutions. “This year, we will be sharing a variety of innovations related to AI, data analytics, IoT as well as augmented reality. We invite everyone to come by booth #3800 to check out our solutions and those of our booth partners including Draganfly.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

About Lufthansa Industry Solutions

Lufthansa Industry Solutions is a service provider for IT consulting and system integration. This Lufthansa subsidiary helps its clients with the digital transformation of their companies. Its customer base includes companies both within and outside the Lufthansa Group, as well as more than 300 companies in various lines of business. The company is based in Norderstedt and employs more than 2,100 members of staff at several branch offices in Germany, Albania, Switzerland, and the USA.

For more information, visit www.lufthansa-industry-solutions.com/de-en/.

