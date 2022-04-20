Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc NIO, are trading lower, possibly on continued weakness amid COVID-19 concerns in China, which have led to lockdown measures and caused economic uncertainty.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in April. The IMF also recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $13.01.