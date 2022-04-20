What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.32% at $983.70. Weakness may be due to profit-taking following strength in the stock this week as well as concerns over China disruptions.

Tesla investors would be focused on what the “brutal” three weeks of production halts in China mean for the rest of the year, according to Wedbush Securities… Read More

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sectors, including Tesla, have also been volatile in recent sessions as traders assess the broader Federal Reserve policy outlook, a new 3-year high in the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and quarterly earnings reports.

Traders and investors will also be watching for Tesla's first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Wednesday’s after-hours session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.