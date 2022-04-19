A Baltimore-based Porsche dealership now accepts payments in Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: Porsche Towson partnered with cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay to enable cryptocurrency payments.

In an announcement on Twitter, BitPay said DOGE and SHIB could be used as payment for vehicle purchases, in addition to Bitcoin BTC/USD. Porsche is owned by German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY.

This isn’t the first time an independent car dealership has opted to include cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Last year, Puerto Rican technology company Bots Inc BTZI enabled local dealerships to accept DOGE for pre-owned Tesla Inc TSLA cars.

Tesla doesn’t directly accept any cryptocurrency for vehicle purchases, given the environmental concerns around mining digital coins. The company has included DOGE as a payment option for merchandise on its website.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.14, up 1.09% over the past 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.00002521, up 0.62% over the same period.