Why Disney Shares Are Falling Following Netflix's Earnings Report

Several notable names in the streaming and entertainment sector, including Walt Disney Co DIS, are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.90. Netflix also reported quarterly sales of $7.87 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.93 billion by 1%. This sales figure represents a 10% increase over sales of $7.16 billion in the same period last year.

Netflix sees second-quarter revenue of $8.053 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Netflix also sees EPS of $3.00, below the analyst consensus estimate of EPS of $3.01. Netflix reported global streaming paid memberships at 219.64 million, which represents a loss of 2 million from the first-quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Disney is trading lower by 3.79% at $126.90 in Tuesday's after-hours session.