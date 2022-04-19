QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read

Amazon.com AMZN shares are trading higher amid overall market strength as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

Shares of several retail & apparel companies, including Amazon, have otherwise experienced weakness in 2022 amid continued concerns over Fed tapering in order to combat inflation. Amazon shares are lower by 8.00% on a year-to-date basis.

Investors continue to assess upcoming corporate earnings in April while a new 2-year high of 2.930% for the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Tuesday has otherwise not impacted growth companies for the session. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Why Plug Power Shares Are Surging

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon is trading higher by 2.72% at $3,138.81.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas