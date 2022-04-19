Psyched Wellness CEO Buys This Many Shares In The Open Market

Jeffrey Stevens, the CEO and co-founder of Psyched Wellness PSYCF, has bought 321,000 shares of the company in the open market at CA$0.125 per share for a total cost of of CA$40,125 (around $31,750).

“Our stock price has increased in the last quarter alone. In addition to our market growth, we have experienced a number of recent successes that have strengthened our position and are excited to be approved to launch our flagship product, Calm, in the U.S.," Stevens said.

The psychedelics exec is speaking later Tuesday at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

"Our stock price doesn't reflect this growth yet, but it will. We have been working diligently to position and grow our business, and I believe that we are on track to deliver sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

PSYCF Price Action: Psyched Wellness shares were trading 2.22% higher at $0.092 late Tuesday morning.