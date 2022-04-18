Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 3.25% over the past 24 hours to $0.000025. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 6.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Shiba Inu's trading volume has climbed 3.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.43%. This brings the circulating supply to 549.15 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #15 at $13.65 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.