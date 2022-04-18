Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 5.8% lower over 24 hours at $0.135 at press time early on Monday, declining with other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.9% to $1.8 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -5.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2.65% 24-hour against Ethereum -2% 7-day -7% 30-day 13.7% YTD performance -20.25%

The Doge Factors

Doge was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 707 tweets, according to Cointrendz data. The three most-mentioned coins were Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE rose 59.1% to $858.57 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Coinglass data indicated that $4.44 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency dropped.

Key Resistance And Support Levels

DOGE has resistance above the $0.146 and 16 cents and support below the $0.135 and just above the 12-cent marks, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

Jack Dorsey on Robinhood CEO’s DOGE Musings

In a recent exchange of tweets between Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev and his Block Inc SQ counterpart Jack Dorsey, the latter was less than impressed by Tenev’s views on Dogecoin’s potential.

Doge Around The Web

Dogecoin bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a photo of a Shiba Inu dog dressed up as the Easter bunny.

Doge co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the tweet by saying “#dogecoin” and sending out a heart emoji.

Markus also shared a meme featuring Musk holding Twitter’s bird icon in his hands separately.

