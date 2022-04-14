Iconic Comic Book Company Announces NFT Collection: Here Are The Details

A comic book company that dates back to 1939 is getting into the Web3 space with its own metaverse-inspired NFT collection.

What Happened: Archie Comics is launching “Archieverse: Eclipse Collection,” a PFP project that is inspired by “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The NFTs, which will be released on May 16 (a blood moon date), will be sold for $66.66 each. There will be 66,666 generative characters from over three billion outcomes.

The NFTs are created in partnership with Archie Comics, Palm NFT Studio and Archie artists Laura Braga and Vincezo Federici.

“Marking a major milestone in comic book history, Archie Comics is leveraging the blockchain to empower fans to author future series: incorporating fan-generated art and stories into the Archieverse, and directly rewarding contributors for their creativity,” the company said.

Owners of the NFTs will be able to submit new storylines with the potential of their ideas being used as “canon” in the comic book series.

“For Archie Comics, generative storytelling is empowering a future co-created with fans around the world; a blockchain-based writer’s room that makes participation in the series radically accessible.”

Why It’s Important: Archie Comics has been around for over 80 years. Several of the series and characters have become more popular in recent years with the television shows “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

“Riverdale” airs on The CW, a joint venture between Paramount Global PARAPARAA and Warner Bros. Discovery DISCB. The show also airs on Netflix Inc NFLX, which is the home of episodes of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

“When we launched Archie Horror in 2015, we paved the way for our evolution from a premier publisher to a world class entertainment brand when we brought the world to ‘Riverdale’ through six seasons so far,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

Find out more on the official Archie Comics NFT website.