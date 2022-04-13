Bold Point To Be Listed On Trader Joe: GameFi Leading The Way In Avalanche

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Of the many products of blockchain that have hit the market in the last decade, GameFi is gearing up to be one of the most influential and fast-growing. Combining the innovation of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and the metaverse with something as universally-loved as gaming, the GameFi sector has seen a lot of interesting new offerings.

One of the latest of these is Bold Point, a battle-style game that was developed by YAY Games, a 360 GameFi studio that features not only games themselves but an NFT marketplace, a launchpad, and an incubator.

Bold Point just recently announced that its listing will be held on April 14, 2022, shortly after the new game release.

What is Bold Point?

Bold Point as a game features a battle-style experience on uncharted digital maps with 3D characters. Bold Point users will be able to create new NFTs as they play in PvE mode and battle various monsters as they do.

As a rule, the game features a low barrier to entry as well as easy-to-learn gameplay that will appeal to both newer and more experienced players. Because the game is being backed by YAY Games, it will have access to all of the benefits of the ecosystem, including the NFT marketplace and the YAY loyalty program.

In terms of the in-game economy, both the YAY token and the native BPT token will be used and both will be accepted for in-game purchases and will be the foundation of Bold Point’s DAO practices. This means that those who hold the tokens can influence decisions that are made in the ecosystem.

Because both of these tokens will be used in the game simultaneously, Bold Point has employed a mechanism called cyclic deficit to manage supply. This simply means that at certain points in the game, the tokens that a player has in excess and deficit will be switched out. For example, a player may have 100 BPT tokens and only 10 YAY tokens.

At some point, the game may switch this around and they will have 10 BPT tokens and 100 YAY tokens. The reason for this is to create an incentive for players to farm more tokens.

It is also quite impressive that the game is being launched on Avalanche at all. Avalanche as a platform has quite high requirements for listing and is highly coveted in the GameFi space. Not only is Bold Point to be listed on Avalanche but it was built exclusively for Avalanche as a whole.

With its combination of graphics, gameplay, and its underlying tokenomics, it fits right in. For the second quarter of 2022, Bold Point’s roadmap suggests its $BPT IDO on Avalaunch as well as centralized and decentralized listings.

For the decentralized listing, the team chose a leading exchange in the Avalanche ecosystem: the $BTP token will have a token listing on Trader Joe on April 14, 2022.

But before the listing takes place, the team announced the new game release. As part of this release, a number of new features will be unveiled. These will include token farming and access to the YAY Games’ marketplace, LOOT.

The Future of GameFi

Given the slew of features and benefits that Bold Point is rolling out for its users, it is clear that GameFi fans are in for a world of options in the future. Given how much the GameFi space has grown, up to 1.3 million users as of 2021, the industry seems to be in good hands.

Image provided by Ctrl PR

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.