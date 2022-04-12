Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 11.54% at $0.0. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $3.70 billion, a 279.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 14,096,165,892.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 11.54% at $0.0. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $3.70 billion, a 279.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 14,096,165,892.00. 549,146,987,315,505.38 Not Available Chain XCN/USD rose 4.2% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $126.71 million, a 90.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,674,311,020.00. Circulating Supply: 16,722,977,035.62 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

rose 4.2% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Chain's current trading volume totals $126.71 million, a 90.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,674,311,020.00. 16,722,977,035.62 68,895,442,185.00 Frax Share FXS/USD rose 3.69% to $27.42 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $25.28 million, a 27.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,590,868,586.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,074,408.44

rose 3.69% to $27.42 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $25.28 million, a 27.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,590,868,586.00. 57,730,568.56 99,074,408.44 Monero XMR/USD is up 3.36% at $232.91. Monero's current trading volume totals $598.24 million, a 269.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,220,845,061.00. Circulating Supply: 18,106,515.61 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 3.36% at $232.91. Monero's current trading volume totals $598.24 million, a 269.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,220,845,061.00. 18,106,515.61 Not Available NEXO NEXO/USD is up 2.86% at $2.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.31 million, which is 202.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,287,126,328.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 2.86% at $2.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $23.31 million, which is 202.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,287,126,328.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD increased by 2.74% to $4.71. Trading volume for this coin is 86.64 million, which is 5.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,030,153,334.00. Circulating Supply: 217,786,180.29 Max Supply: 251,526,060.69

increased by 2.74% to $4.71. Trading volume for this coin is 86.64 million, which is 5.18% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,030,153,334.00. 217,786,180.29 251,526,060.69 BNB BNB/USD rose 2.38% to $408.22 over the past 24 hours. BNB's current trading volume totals $2.16 billion, a 39.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 68,775,177,319.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

LOSERS

XRP XRP/USD fell 1.28% to $0.7 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.07 billion, which is 0.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 33,640,275,793.00. Circulating Supply: 48,135,209,660.00 Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

fell 1.28% to $0.7 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.07 billion, which is 0.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 33,640,275,793.00. 48,135,209,660.00 100,000,000,000.00 Internet Computer ICP/USD fell 1.26% to $16.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 154.54 million, which is 45.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP's estimated market cap is $3,625,215,204.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 223,883,159.78 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

fell 1.26% to $16.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 154.54 million, which is 45.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP's estimated market cap is $3,625,215,204.00 as of today. 223,883,159.78 469,213,710.00 BitDAO BIT/USD declined by 1.24% to $1.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.83 million, which is 47.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BIT's estimated market cap is $1,014,566,564.00. Circulating Supply: 890,168,922.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.24% to $1.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 31.83 million, which is 47.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BIT's estimated market cap is $1,014,566,564.00. 890,168,922.86 10,000,000,000.00 Aave AAVE/USD fell 1.17% to $160.03 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $278.57 million, a 4.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,207,315,295.00. Circulating Supply: 13,680,360.48 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

fell 1.17% to $160.03 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $278.57 million, a 4.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,207,315,295.00. 13,680,360.48 16,000,000.00 Decentraland MANA/USD fell 1.07% to $2.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 294.79 million, which is 43.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $3,202,828,923.00. Circulating Supply: 1,517,072,099.86 Max Supply: 2,193,701,727.32

fell 1.07% to $2.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 294.79 million, which is 43.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $3,202,828,923.00. 1,517,072,099.86 2,193,701,727.32 Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.06% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 243.57 million, which is 19.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,685,991,252.00. Circulating Supply: 24,739,492,549.05 Max Supply: 50,001,787,928.13

fell 1.06% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 243.57 million, which is 19.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,685,991,252.00. 24,739,492,549.05 50,001,787,928.13 FTX Token FTT/USD declined by 1.04% to $41.32 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $61.38 million, a 52.54% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTT's estimated market cap is $5,688,336,783.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 137,072,627.52 Max Supply: 332,941,963.59

