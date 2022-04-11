Here's Why Bitcoin Continues To Lose Conviction As Diversifier

- Bitcoin continues to move in tandem with the Nasdaq 100 index, a trend maintained since the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.
- The growing correlation between the indexes erodes the argument regarding Bitcoin's importance as a diversifier.
- The 40-day correlation between the two reached a record of 0.6945 on April 8.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum mainly were changed over 24 hours leading up to April 7 night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.05% to $2 trillion.
- The S&P 500 gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 0.06%.
- Analysts saw Bitcoin take a short-term spill but remain bullish for the long term.
