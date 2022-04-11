QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Bitcoin Continues To Lose Conviction As Diversifier

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Bitcoin continues to move in tandem with the Nasdaq 100 index, a trend maintained since the pandemic, Bloomberg reports
  • The growing correlation between the indexes erodes the argument regarding Bitcoin's importance as a diversifier.
  • The 40-day correlation between the two reached a record of 0.6945 on April 8.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum mainly were changed over 24 hours leading up to April 7 night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.05% to $2 trillion.
  • The S&P 500 gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 0.06%.
  • Analysts saw Bitcoin take a short-term spill but remain bullish for the long term.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTech