This Entertainment Company's 1-Year Return Routs Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia And Ford

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC is known as the world’s largest theater chain, and over the past year, delivered larger-than-life returns for investors.

Since April 2021, AMC stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, tech and entertainment stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Ford Motor Company F.

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe. AMC differentiates itself from your typical movie theater with amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars and AMC Dine-In.

As of March 1, AMC operated approximately 950 theaters and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Here's how the returns break down from April 2021 to present:

Bitcoin is down from $58,092.60 to $42,260.30 for a return of -27.25%

Tesla is up from $677.02 to $1,025.49 for a return of 51.47%

Disney is down from $187.89 to $131.87 for a return of -29.82%

Apple is up from $133.00 to $170.09 for a return of 27.89%

Microsoft is up from $255.85 to $296.97 for a return of 16.07%

AMD is up from $82.76 to $101.00 for a return of 22.04%

Nvidia is up from $144.00 to $231.19 for a return of 60.55%

Ford is up from $12.51 to $15.05 for a return of 20.30%

And finally, AMC is up from $9.42 to $18.24 for a return of 93.63%