1.3 Billion Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 24 Hours; Burn Rate Up Over 15,000%

According to Crypto burn tracker shibburn.com, a record sum of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has been removed from the circulation.

In the last 24 hours, over 1.3 billion Shiba Inu has been burned, which is worth $32,155.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 1,351,643,000 $SHIB tokens burned and 14 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 9, 2022

As per the report, there were three transactions which burned more than 100 million SHIB. In another set of transactions, between 210 million and 270 million tokens to a dead-end wallet each.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00002411, down by 8.75% in the last seven days and down by 2.57% in the last 24 hours.

Last week, a total of almost 90 million SHIBs were sent to “inferno” addresses and permanently destroyed in a 24 hour period.

Meawhile, earlier this week, SHIB developer @kaaldhairya shared a list of upgrades that are currently in the works.

