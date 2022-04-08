WAX Blockchain-Powered Heroes Of Arcan Aims To Bring The Magic Back To NFT Play-To-Earn Games

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Heroes of Arcan promises players a vibrant, player-driven strategic heroic fantasy play-to-earn game powered by WAX blockchain that aims to promote social conflict and collaboration in an epic fantasy world

Play-to-earn and NFT-driven blockchain games have captured the attention of both the gaming and cryptocurrency market over the last year, growing from a relatively niche application of blockchain technology into a vast $4.5 billion industry.

With over 49% of all blockchain wallet activity now dedicated toward play-to-earn games, blockchain-based games have become one of the most popular applications of NFTs. Play-to-earn games offer players the ability to generate real-world profit from playing the games they enjoy — but many play-to-earn games are far from fun.

Restrictive gameplay loops, excessively high transaction and minting fees, and a lack of engaging game mechanics have, to date, prevented play-to-earn games from appealing to many gamers. Heroes of Arcan aims to alter this paradigm with a new play-to-earn heroic fantasy strategy game that offers rich lore, complex and varied game mechanics, and direct player-to-player strategic competition across multiple fantasy factions.

Heroes of Arcan Launches Accessible Heroic Fantasy Play to Earn Game

Heroes of Arcan aims to provide players with the first lucrative, fun, and accessible play-to-earn universe that offers an epic fantasy storyline, strategic hero-driven territory management, expansion, and resource control gameplay, and a player-driven peer-to-peer economy that attracts both mainstream players and crypto enthusiasts.

Set in an epic fantasy universe, Heroes of Arcan launches offers players the ability to select a faction and choose both allies and enemies, create and execute elaborate strategies, select and complete quests, collect heroes with powerful abilities, and evolve both characters and equipment.

The world of Arcan offers three primary races — the Wiser, who primarily focus on magic, the Conquerers, who focus on military might, and the Preachers, who dominate political and diplomatic conflict — each of which offers distinct and unique advantages and weaknesses. Players within a specific faction compete for control over resources and territory. Arcan’s strategic map is broken down into 10,000 land NFTs, which can be captured, sold, or traded by players.

The core gameplay loop of Heroes of Arcan focuses on resource collection through mining — players harvest resources such as wood, gold, and food, which are used to create more effective and efficient tools.

Land plots represented by NFTs can be freely exchanged between players, or used to develop various building and structure elements such as barracks, alchemy shops, castles, and marketplaces, each of which provides different passive bonuses.

Heroes add another layer of customization and collection to the world of Arcan. Each player is provided with three active Hero slots that can be used to activate Heroes, which offer unique and powerful

bonuses. Each gameplay element in the world of Arcan, such as land tiles, heroes, and tools, can be traded within the Heroes of Arcan marketplace, offering unique play-to-earn opportunities to generate real-world currency.

Community-Driven Governance and Gameplay

While Heroes of Arcan offers players resource collection and territory expansion gameplay, it places a heavy focus on player-to-player interaction. Players within factions communicate via dedicated Discord servers, creating opportunities for alliances and betrayals both within and outside a player’s chosen side.

Heroes of Arcan is designed and created for players, by players — rather than create a static growth plan for future development, Heroes of Arcan allows players to have a direct say in the destiny of Arcan and gameplay within Heroes of Arcan by operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO.

Players that hold ARCAN, the native token of the Heroes of Arcan ecosystem and participate in the DAO will be able to propose and vote on potential changes to the world of Arcan, the Heroes of Arcan economy, and future additions to the game.

The Heroes of Arcan Player-to-Player Economy

Heroes of Arcan players work to collect resources, which can either be used to create more effective tools or create structures on land tiles, or sold within the Heroes of Arcan player-to-player marketplace. Using the Heroes of Arcan marketplace, players are able to create and execute strategies in order to optimize their resource yield.

Purchases of in-game items and trades executed within the marketplace are facilitated by the Arcanium ARCAN token. While the ARCAN token offers a variety of in-game applications such as crafting tools, buying items, facilitating trades, or obtaining random loot chests, it also plays an important role in creating links between developers and players.

Players that invest effort into Heroes of Arcan are able to stake tokens within the Heroes of Arcan DAO, claim additional rewards, participate in the decentralized ownership of the Heroes of Arcan platform, and foster closer Heroes of Arcan community relationships.

How Heroes of Arcan Aims to Reintroduce “Play” in “Play-to-Earn”

The core goal of Heroes of Arcan is to create a genuinely playable play-to-earn game. Every element of the Heroes of Arcan universe, from the lore behind the conflict present in Arcan’s fantasy world, to the gameplay dynamics that scale with player resources and territory control, to the art design of the game provides players with a true, detail-rich heroic fantasy strategy game.

While other play-to-earn games may focus on meta-gameplay in order to generate profit, the Heroes of Arcan development team focuses on providing players with a robust fantasy strategy experience that integrates play-to-earn features and player-driven marketplaces to create a play-to-earn game that is not only lucrative, but genuinely fun to play.

Heroes of Arcan Roadmap & Launch Date

Heroes of Arcan is currently under development by a France-based team of blockchain experts, game developers and NFT market entrepreneurs. Thomas Gio, founder and CEO of Heroes of Arcan, brings NFT marketing experience to the project, including a massive following via a viral NFT market analysis YouTube platform. A private sale, concluded in the first quarter of 2021, will be followed by a token and NFT sale event to be launched in Q2 2022 that will allow future players to invest in the future of Heroes of Arcan by purchasing ARCAN tokens.

The launch of the first playable version of the game is scheduled for Q3 2022. Then, Heroes of Arcan developers expect to deploy an update of Heroes of Arcan in Q4 2022 that will introduce several additional gameplay layers that include Heroes, Potions, Lands, and Buildings in Q4 2022. Regular updates and information on the development of Heroes of Arcan can be found via:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.