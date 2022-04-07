'Axie Infinity' Creator Launches 'Axie Infinity: Origin': What You Need To Know

Sky Mavis — the creator of the successful crypto play-to-earn game Axie Infinity AXS/USD — just launched the game's sequel "Axie Infinity: Origin."

What Happened: Sky Mavis announced in a Thursday post that "Axie Infinity: Origin" is now available to play, although it is still in early access. The new game will be developed over the coming weeks and months.

All Axie Infinity marketplace accounts have now been migrated to the Sky Mavis account system. To play the new game, users have to log into the Mavis Hub and install it.

"Axie Infinity" allows for logging in with the same email and password credentials used for the previous version of "Axie Infinity." New players can register through the login screen to create a new account and start playing immediately.

"Axie Infinity: Origin" features free starter Axies, new Axie art, sequential turns, energy and cards that reset on each turn, card changes, eye and ear cards, runes and charms as power-ups and a rage mechanic instead of critical hits.

Early access features charms and runes that are not linked to non-fungible tokens, with future updates implementing them as NFTs. Some runes, charms and other items that can be crafted without the Smooth Love Potion SLP/USD in early access will require it in the future.

The free starter Axies are not NFTs and are meant to allow the core game for free without using cryptocurrencies and tokens. The early access version of the game does not award with SLP or AXS tokens, but the original game continues paying out those rewards.