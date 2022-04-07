Meet The Crypto Fund That Outperformed Bitcoin For 5 Years With 80% Less Volatility

Off the Chain Capital — a cryptocurrency investment fund featuring a traditional value investing strategy — claims that it outperformed Bitcoin BTC/USD in each of the last five years while being significantly less volatile. The fund does not use leverage and operates long only.

What Happened: In its Tuesday announcement, Off the Chain Capital said it was able to outperform Bitcoin in five out of five years with 80% less downside volatility than the world's first cryptocurrency.

The fund is the top-performing fund over the last five years in the Hedge Fund Research's database as of Feb. 28 ranking data.

Brian Estes, CEO and CIO of Off the Chain Capital, said "Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset class 10 out of the last 12 years."

He said that the fund was able to exceed Bitcoin's performance by "securing mispriced digital assets and acting as a liquidity provider to employees and seed investors looking to exit their positions in prominent blockchain companies."

Off the Chain Capital also said it outperformed the S&P 500 by over 3,650% and is 99.99% uncorrelated to the S&P 500 — which the release suggests makes it a "diversification opportunity."

The Underlying Assets: The firm accepts qualified purchasers and allows for exposure to blockchain companies and assets including Digital Currency Group, Polychain GP, Kraken, Mt. Gox Bankruptcy Claims, Binance, Osprey, Core Scientific, Bitpay and "mispriced digital assets."

The firm said it secures "mispriced assets" and acts as a liquidity provider to employees and seed investors that intend to exit their positions in major blockchain firms.