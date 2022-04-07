Elon Musk Says Domino Effect Led To 'Twitter Button' From Him Selling First Firm In The 90s

Tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk highlighted how his selling a company at the end of the nineties led to Twitter Inc. TWTR getting its edit button.

What Happened: Musk disclosed acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier this week — 73,486,938 shares with sole voting power for $2.89 million — resulting in the stock jumping 29% higher. This followed him saying that he was giving serious thought to creating an "alternative" to Twitter.

The Tesla CEO was appointed to the social media company board a day later.

After news began circulating that Twitter was working on implementing an edit button for tweets after a push by Musk, he started joking about it himself.

In a Thursday tweet, the Tesla CEO posted a meme depicting him as a person pushing a domino by selling his city guide software company in 1999 for $305 million, which then escalates into Twitter finally getting an edit button.

On the same day Musk also posted a meme depicting him smoking a blunt (a cigarette resembling a cigar containing marijuana) during his Joe Rogan interview with the caption "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

This follows him apologizing for publicly smoking weed at the end of 2019, especially since a former Tesla employee said that she has been fired for using marijuana outside the job.

Musk also apologized to his space exploration company SpaceX for the incident and added, “SpaceX personnel may not use or possess any controlled substance while in the workplace, and also may not be under the influence of legal or illegal drugs while at work. Anyone who appears to be inebriated or under the influence while at work is subject to drug testing and potentially other employment actions.”