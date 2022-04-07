'Let's Get Started:' Coinbase Sets Up For India Foray, CEO Says 'Excited To Be On The Ground'

American cryptocurrency exchange company Coinbase COIN is all set to enter India as it eyes the growing interest in digital assets in the country despite regulatory woes.

In a tweet, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, said, “Big news! Excited to be on the ground listening, learning, and supporting our talented Coinbase India team.”

This came after a company blog post titled “Namaste, India!” by the CEO said it would be hosting a cryptocurrency community event in India’s startup hub Bangalore to discuss the future of crypto and web3 in India.

Armstrong further added that he “spent the last week touring India — visiting the sites and meeting the amazing people. This week, I’ll be joining members of our executive team as we meet with students from top universities, crypto founders, Indian entrepreneurs, and crypto evangelists.”

The launch event is currently live on the company’s website, Coinbase India announced on Twitter, saying "Let's Get Started" in Hindi.

The company, which enables the trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD will compete against the likes of India’s WazirX, CoinDCX, and Zebpay.

