QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Disney And Netflix Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 2:31 PM | 1 min read

Shares of streaming and media stocks, including Walt Disney Co DIS and Netflix Inc NFLX are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is hovering around a new two-year high, which has pressured valuations in 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 2.660% Wednesday morning before dipping to around the 2.600% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Disney is trading lower by 3.15% at $131.32. Netflix is trading lower by 4.00% at $364.96

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sectorwhy it's movingMoversTrading Ideas